Aircraft Carrier George Washington Arrives In Japan For Permanent Deployment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The American aircraft carrier USS George Washington has arrived at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, for permanent deployment, Azernews reports.

The George Washington will replace another aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, which had been stationed at Yokosuka.

This marks the return of the USS George Washington to Japan for the first time in 9.5 years. The ship was previously stationed in Yokosuka from 2008 to 2015 before being sent back to the United States for extensive repairs and equipment upgrades.

Notably, the USS George Washington became the first American aircraft carrier to be permanently stationed in Yokosuka with a nuclear-powered propulsion system. This was a significant milestone, underscoring the growing strategic importance of the U.S. Navy's presence in the Pacific. After its tenure in Japan, the George Washington underwent a major overhaul and modernization process before returning to active duty.

The redeployment of the George Washington reflects the U.S. Navy's ongoing commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly amid rising tensions in the region involving North Korea and China's expanding military activities. The aircraft carrier is expected to serve as a cornerstone of U.S. naval operations in the area, providing critical support for regional security and reinforcing alliances with key partners like Japan.

In addition to its military significance, the George Washington's return is also a boost to the local economy in Yokosuka, where the presence of American naval personnel supports local businesses and fosters a continued partnership between Japan and the United States.