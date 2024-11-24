Aircraft Carrier George Washington Arrives In Japan For Permanent Deployment
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The American aircraft carrier USS George Washington has arrived
at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, for
permanent deployment, Azernews reports.
The George Washington will replace another aircraft carrier, the
USS Ronald Reagan, which had been stationed at Yokosuka.
This marks the return of the USS George Washington to Japan for
the first time in 9.5 years. The ship was previously stationed in
Yokosuka from 2008 to 2015 before being sent back to the United
States for extensive repairs and equipment upgrades.
Notably, the USS George Washington became the first American
aircraft carrier to be permanently stationed in Yokosuka with a
nuclear-powered propulsion system. This was a significant
milestone, underscoring the growing strategic importance of the
U.S. Navy's presence in the Pacific. After its tenure in Japan, the
George Washington underwent a major overhaul and modernization
process before returning to active duty.
The redeployment of the George Washington reflects the U.S.
Navy's ongoing commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the
Indo-Pacific region, particularly amid rising tensions in the
region involving North Korea and China's expanding military
activities. The aircraft carrier is expected to serve as a
cornerstone of U.S. naval operations in the area, providing
critical support for regional security and reinforcing alliances
with key partners like Japan.
In addition to its military significance, the George
Washington's return is also a boost to the local economy in
Yokosuka, where the presence of American naval personnel supports
local businesses and fosters a continued partnership between Japan
and the United States.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.