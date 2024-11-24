Japanese Becomes 1St Non-Spanish To Win Prestigious Flamenco Contest
11/24/2024 1:44:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A Japanese woman recently made waves in Spain after becoming the
first foreigner to win the dance division of a prestigious flamenco
competition in the European country, Azernews
reports, citing kyodonews.
"I have overcome a barrier as a foreigner," 48-year-old dancer
Junko Hagiwara told Kyodo News in early November, although her
success at the annual Festival Internacional del Cante de las Minas
in August drew discriminatory comments online.
Running since 1961, the competition has four divisions that also
include singing and guitar playing. The event is considered one of
the two major flamenco contests in the country.
Born in Kanagawa Prefecture, Hagiwara moved to the southern
Spanish city of Seville in 2002 and has studied under top dancers
there. It was her second attempt to compete in the event after
building her career in Japan and abroad.
"I did not think I would win," Hagiwara said in an interview
near Tokyo while on a visit to Japan, recalling how surprised she
felt to be selected despite her age and nationality.
Some even booed at Hagiwara when she was announced as the
winner, with online comments directed at her described by Spanish
newspaper El Pais as "obvious prejudice bordering on racism."
Hagiwara received messages telling her to return the trophy and
for a time she was scared to check her mobile phone.
But people from various countries also sent positive messages
that provided "great support" and helped Hagiwara to see the
controversy in a positive light.
Hagiwara said her trophy was so heavy she could not hold it with
one hand. "I felt its weight is the weight of the award and
responsibility as a dancer," she said. "I cherish what I have done
and will carry on."
