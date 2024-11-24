Japanese Becomes 1St Non-Spanish To Win Prestigious Flamenco Contest

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Japanese woman recently made waves in Spain after becoming the first foreigner to win the dance division of a prestigious flamenco competition in the European country, Azernews reports, citing kyodonews.

"I have overcome a barrier as a foreigner," 48-year-old dancer Junko Hagiwara told Kyodo News in early November, although her success at the annual Festival Internacional del Cante de las Minas in August drew discriminatory comments online.

Running since 1961, the competition has four divisions that also include singing and guitar playing. The event is considered one of the two major flamenco contests in the country.

Born in Kanagawa Prefecture, Hagiwara moved to the southern Spanish city of Seville in 2002 and has studied under top dancers there. It was her second attempt to compete in the event after building her career in Japan and abroad.

"I did not think I would win," Hagiwara said in an interview near Tokyo while on a visit to Japan, recalling how surprised she felt to be selected despite her age and nationality.

Some even booed at Hagiwara when she was announced as the winner, with online comments directed at her described by Spanish newspaper El Pais as "obvious prejudice bordering on racism."

Hagiwara received messages telling her to return the trophy and for a time she was scared to check her mobile phone.

But people from various countries also sent positive messages that provided "great support" and helped Hagiwara to see the controversy in a positive light.

Hagiwara said her trophy was so heavy she could not hold it with one hand. "I felt its weight is the weight of the award and responsibility as a dancer," she said. "I cherish what I have done and will carry on."