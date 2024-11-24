EU recalls its representative from Niger following ruling junta blames it of mismanaging support

(MENAFN) The European Union declared on Saturday that it had recalled its representative from Niger.



The move came following the ruling junta inquired the way the bloc sent aid to the West African nation.



"The European Union expresses its profound disagreement with the allegations and justifications put forward by the transitional authorities," the European External Action Service (EEAS) stated on Saturday.



"Consequently, the EU has decided to recall its Ambassador from Niamey for consultations in Brussels," it further noted.



On Friday, Niger's junta delivered an announcement accusing the EU ambassador in the nation of mismanaging a USD1.35 million (€1.3 million) support intended for flood losses.



The junta assumed that the support was allocated to multiple global NGOs in a shortage of transparency, without satisfying cooperation with regional authorities.

