Lindsey Graham warns U.S. Allies against supporting ICC warrants for Israeli leaders

(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham issued a warning to U.S. allies, threatening sanctions if they cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in enforcing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.



"To any ally, Canada, Britain, Germany, France, if you try to help the ICC, we’re going to sanction you," Graham said during an interview with Fox News late on Friday.



"If you are going to help the ICC as a nation and force the arrest warrant against Bibi and Gallant, the former defense minister, I will put sanctions on you as a nation," he stated.



"You’re gonna have to pick the rogue ICC versus America," he added.



The ICC announced on Thursday that it had issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel has been conducting a devastating war on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, resulting in over 44,000 deaths, most of them women and children, and more than 104,000 injuries.



The conflict has also extended to Lebanon, with Israel launching an air campaign in late September targeting what it claims are Hezbollah positions. Lebanese health authorities report that more than 3,600 people have died, over 15,300 have been injured, and more than a million have been displaced since last October. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.

