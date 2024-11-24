Wait Is Finally Over! Rohit Sharma Arrives In Perth To Rejoin India Squad Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Perth on Sunday, November 24, to rejoin the Indian squad after staying away from the game as he welcomed a second child.

Rohit Sharma will join the Indian team for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Earlier, he had missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child and was expected to return for the second Test in Adelaide.

Netizens expressed their happiness on Rohit Sharma's return to th team.







The skipper was caught by paparazzi at Mumbai's Chhatrapati International Airport on Saturday. In one of the videos shared by the cricketer on social media, Rohit Sharma can be seen in casual attire as he comfortably sits in a luxurious car from Perth airport and leaves to join his team.

Indian cricket fans questioned Rohit Sharma's absence from the team during its past series and matches. However, the Indian team players ensured a strong performance in the 1st innings without Sharma.

The Indian team dominated the proceedings across three days of the 1st Test. During that time, KL Rahul opened for India alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. The two made history with their powerful performance in the 2nd innings.



India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah also played a crucial role in the matches alongside Virat Kohli.