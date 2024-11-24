Istanbul Energy Forum brings together global leaders in energy sector

(MENAFN) The İstanbul Energy Forum, organized by Anadolu in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, will kick off on Friday, bringing together global leaders in the energy sector. The forum, themed "Common Future, Common Goals," aims to address shared challenges within the energy industry. It will take place at the İstanbul Congress Center, where energy ministers, local and international NGO representatives, global organizations, academics, media professionals, and prominent business figures will gather to explore collaborative solutions.



The forum's discussions will focus on key issues such as regional energy objectives, Türkiye's crucial role in securing natural gas supplies, and strategies for financing the energy transition. Topics will also include the evolving oil and gas markets, as well as the technological innovations driving the future of energy. The opening session, hosted by the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), will delve into "New Dynamics of Gas Security: Regional Perspectives," setting the stage for a day of in-depth discussions.



Throughout the event, high-level speeches and panel discussions will be held. Notable speakers will include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Anadolu's President and CEO Serdar Karagoz. The special session will allow participants to engage in global dialogue on energy policies. In addition, a panel moderated by Bayraktar will feature energy ministers from various countries, including Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Moldova, Libya, Serbia, and Uzbekistan. They will discuss "Challenges and Opportunities for a Resilient Future," offering insights on shaping energy strategies for the future.



The forum will continue with sessions such as "Financing the Energy Transition: Expectations and Priorities" and will conclude with an "Acknowledgment and Review" session hosted by Anadolu. These discussions are designed to facilitate global collaboration and drive progress toward sustainable energy solutions, aligning with the forum's goal of addressing common challenges and fostering shared objectives for a more resilient energy future.

