Iran ConMine 2024 kicks off in Tehran on Saturday

(MENAFN) Iran ConMine 2024, which is a prominent fair for construction and mining industries in Iran, kicked off in Tehran on Saturday, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



The 18th International of Mines, Mining, Construction Machinery, and Related Industries and Equipment was inaugurated at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds in a ceremony joined by high-ranking officials including the heads of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Iran Mine House (IMH), as well as Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).



Pre reports, 212 local firms in addition to 41 foreign exhibitors from Italy, Germany, Turkey, China, Spain, Korea, Japan, as well as Switzerland are displaying their most recent products and services in this 4-day expo.



The exhibition offers a great chance for foreign displayers to connect with domestic entrepreneurs, create fresh business associates, secure new contracts and joint ventures, as well as technology transfer.



Introducing the abilities of local producers of mining equipment and machinery, establishing an appropriate podium for enhancing the export of mineral products, boosting the level of technical knowledge of mining industry operators, enlarging scientific and research collaboration between universities and mining industries, enhancing local output, in addition to decreasing dependency on imports are among the key objectives of organizing this expo.

