Paris Hilton Reveals She Has Never Had Any Cosmetic Work Done On Her

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 24 (IANS) Socialite Paris Hilton said that she has "never" had any cosmetic work done.

She talked about the one skincare tip her mother Kathy Hilton gave her during her childhood that she has stuck to to this day, reports co.

Speaking on 'The Zach Sang Show', she said: "I feel really proud that I'm all natural. I've stayed out of the sun. I've never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing.

"My mom told me when I was eight years old, 'Paris, stay out of the sun and then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I've literally been doing that since (I was) eight."

The former 'Simple Life' star previously shared that she had consulted a dermatologist for some advice on potential botox but added he refused to take her serious.

She told New You: "I even asked my dermatologist if I should do (Botox), and he's like 'I refuse to do it to you ... your skin is so perfect. I will not do it to you until you need it, and I don't know if you ever will.'”

Paris had also said that she has "nothing against" those who choose to go under the knife or opt for injectables, but ultimately, for her, she has "never wanted" to have anything done despite what she may see amongst her social circles as a resident of Hollywood.

She said: "I have nothing against it; all my friends have done everything - b***s, nose, chin, cheeks. I live in Hollywood, so I'm used to seeing it. It's just that I've never wanted to do it."

Paris was born in New York City and raised there and in Los Angeles, she is a great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. She first attracted tabloid attention in the late 1990s for her presence in NYC's social scene, ventured into fashion modeling in 2000, and was proclaimed "New York's leading It Girl" in 2001.