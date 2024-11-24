Ecuador Embassy Marks International Migrants Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Ecuador in Doha commemorated International Migrants Day, emphasising Qatar's efforts in ensuring the rights and well-being of migrant workers.

The event held under this year's international theme 'Honouring the Contributions of Migrants and Respecting their Rights' in the presence of Ambassador of Ecuador to Qatar, H E Pascual Del Cioppo; Ambassador of Haiti to Qatar H E Jean-Marie Francois Junior Guillaume; Counsellor, Ecuador Embassy in Doha, Dr. Marcelu Nunez and many others from the Diplomatic Corps as well as Ecuadorian and other community members.

International Migrants Day is observed on December 18, but the Ecuadorian Embassy in Doha celebrated it earlier.

“The United Nations has requested that all countries hold events to recognise the contributions of migrant workers worldwide. Qatar is one of the countries that host a significant number of migrant workers and it is important to commemorate International Migrants Day here,” said the Ambassador of Ecuador, speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event.“Approximately 8 out of every 10 people living in Qatar are migrants from other countries, particularly from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Philippines, and of course Ecuador - people from my own country,” he added.

Ambassador Del Cioppo emphasised that Qatar is committed to providing a positive and supportive environment for workers from all backgrounds, reflecting Qatar's dedication to fairness and hospitality.

“I believe that Qatar is one of the countries that is most welcoming to migrants. When people come here, they are treated very well, receive excellent care, and have access to good healthcare, unlike in many other countries,” he said, adding that the efforts of Qatar have to be recognised.

In December 2000, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) designated December 18 as International Migrants Day, taking into account the large and increasing number of migrants in the world.

International Migrants Day annually highlights the contributions of migrants to societies around the world and promotes the protection of their rights. It recognises the challenges and opportunities associated with international migration and aims to raise awareness about the experiences of migrants and their impact on global communities.