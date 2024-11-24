عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uttar Pradesh: Stones Pelted At Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Team In Sambhal, Police Deploy Tear Gas Watch Video

Uttar Pradesh: Stones Pelted At Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Team In Sambhal, Police Deploy Tear Gas Watch Video


11/24/2024 12:00:28 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh : Violence broke out in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, after a group of people pelted stones at a team who came to survey the Shahi Jama Masjid.

According to visuals released by ANI, the Police were seen shouting at the group, and also used tear gas to control the situation.

Also Read | 10 children killed as massive fire breaks out at hospital in UP's Jhansi

An advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, had filed a petition court of the civil judge at Sambhal claiming that the Shahi Jama Masjid was a temple. Following his petition, a survey, similar to the one on Sunday, was carried out November 19, in the presence of the local police and members of the mosque's management committee, reported ANI.

(keep checking for more updates)

MENAFN24112024007365015876ID1108919031


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search