NZ Opener Plimmer Ruled Out For Rest Of The Year Due To A Bone Stress Reaction In Groin

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) New Zealand women's opener Georgia Plimmer has been ruled out of competitive cricketing action for the remainder of the year after sustaining a bone stress reaction in her groin.

New Zealand (NZC) said in a statement on Sunday that Georgia experienced pain in her left hip joint during the side's ODI series against India in Ahmedabad last month, where she made 105 runs in three matches.“A subsequent MRI scan and assessment by a specialist upon return to New Zealand confirmed the injury,” it added.

The injury means Georgia, who amassed 150 runs in six innings at a strike-rate of 119.04 in New Zealand's title-winning run in this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, will be unavailable for the upcoming home ODI series against Australia, as well as miss out on playing in 50-over and 20-over domestic cricket competitions.

NZC added that Georgia, 20, is expected to require six weeks of rest and rehabilitation, with a progressive return to high-speed running in January. Head coach Ben Sawyer said losing Georgia for the remainder of the year is a big loss for New Zealand, especially with their ODI series against Australia happening from December 19-23 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

“We're really gutted for this to happen to Georgia when she's at the top of her game. She's certainly a loss for us heading into an important series against Australia. After her recent success at the World Cup and in India it's disappointing she won't be able to continue that form for the Wellington Blaze and against Australia next month. Georgia's determined to rehab well and get back as soon as she can and we're wishing her a smooth recovery,” Sawyer said.