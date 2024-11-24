Polish-Ukrainian Chamber Of Commerce Urges Farmers To End Border Blockade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce (PUCC) has appealed to the blocking the road near the Medyka-Shehyni border checkpoint to end their demonstration, emphasizing that Ukraine urgently needs support during this critical time.

This appeal was outlined in a statemen by the PUCC Management Board, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We appeal to the organizers of the blockade in Medyka to abandon this form of protest in this place and at this time. Russian aggression against Ukraine is intensifying. The Kremlin is using new, murderous tools of war crimes. The destruction in Ukraine's energy system caused by the aggressor threatens a humanitarian catastrophe. Ukraine needs more support and solidarity, not obstacles to the exchange of goods. You cannot defend your interests at the expense of a bleeding Ukraine," the statement reads.

The PUCC noted that the draft trade agreement between the European Union and the South American countries of the MERCOSUR group“was not created in Kiev.”

The Chamber emphasized the importance of dialogue, stating: "We agree with you that the future of agriculture and therefore the food security of the European Union requires urgent work by the EU institutions and the Member States. We believe that common security can be ensured through structured, thoughtful cooperation between agricultural producers from Poland and Ukraine. The road map will be helped to be developed by Ukraine's accession negotiations."

The PUCC urged the Polish government to continue dialogue with farmers, adopt pragmatic solutions, and implement effective information policies to explain the realities and counter misinformation.

"The strategic partnership between Poland and Ukraine, the support of the Polish state, local governments and citizens for Ukraine fighting "for our freedom and yours" cannot be undermined by blockades of the border. Changes in the law are necessary to prevent blocking the border and critical infrastructure," the statement concludes.

As reported, Polish farmers, organized by the group Deceived Village, initiated the blockade of the road leading to the Medyka-Shehyni border checkpoint with Ukraine, restricting the movement of freight vehicles.

The farmers are protesting unmet government promises, including commitments not to raise taxes for agricultural producers next year. They are also opposing the EU's plans to sign a trade agreement with South America.