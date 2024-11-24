Nearly 22 K Civilians Evacuated From Dangerous Areas Of Kharkiv Region In Six Months Regional Authorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, nearly 22,000 civilians have been evacuated from dangerous areas since May of this year.

This was reported by Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, during a televised broadcast, as conveyed by an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We continue to carry out the evacuation of the civilian population. We are relocating both children and adults. Since May this year up until now, we have evacuated nearly 22,000 civilians from dangerous areas,” said the regional chief.

He noted that dangerous areas include Vovchansk in Chuhuiv district, Lyptsi, Kharkiv district, and Kupiansk.

According to Syniehubov, evacuees are being provided with humanitarian, psychological, and financial assistance in relatively safer areas of the city of Kharkiv.

in

“In Kharkiv, we have opened reception centers for such people, similar to administrative service centers, and they have proven to be very effective. For instance, at the Kupiansk hub, we have already assisted over 4,500 people in just a month. People are using all the services provided, and we plan to expand these practices to other communities actively undergoing evacuation,” explained Syniehubov.

As previously reported, Kharkiv region is under regular shelling by the Russian forces. Almost daily, the enemy terrorizes civilians, destroys homes, businesses, and energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities.