Sheikha Alya Meets UN Official
Date
11/23/2024 11:02:57 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani met, at the UN headquarters in New York, with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Co-ordinator Tom Fletcher.
Discussion during the meeting focused on the close co-operation between Qatar and the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as well as the tragic humanitarian conditions experienced by the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip in light of the lack of basic services and the destruction of service facilities.
