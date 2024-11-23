Ukraine Needs More Precision Weapons, Shells, Drones Stefanchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has called for increased supplies of precision weapons, shells, and drones to Ukraine during a meeting with Canadian Foreign Melanie Joly and Defense Minister Bill Blair.

Stefanchuk shared the details on , according to Ukrinform.

"Canada is a special partner. Ukraine is grateful for the military, financial, and humanitarian assistance provided. We greatly value Canada's unwavering position in supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary," Stefanchuk said.

He expressed specific thanks for Canada's contribution of the NASAMS air defense system.

The meeting focused on Ukraine's security situation amid ongoing Russian escalation.

"Russia is recruiting military personnel from North Korea, attacking Ukrainian cities with Iranian drones, and deploying an intercontinental ballistic missile. In this context, Ukraine urgently needs enhanced defense support. We must defeat the enemy on the battlefield. My primary message is the need for more heavy precision weapons, shells, and drones," Stefanchuk said.

The discussion also touched on joint weapons production.

"I am confident there is significant potential for cooperation between our countries in this area," Stefanchuk said.

Additionally, the parties devoted considerable attention to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration efforts.