J & K Power Crisis: Govt In Talks With Delhi For 350MW Boost
11/23/2024 8:12:11 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minister of Agriculture Production, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Javed Ahmad Dar on Saturday said the Jammu and Kashmir government led by Omar Abdullah has sought additional 350MWs from Delhi to mitigate the power crisis in the Valley.
He also assured the public that they will soon receive the benefit of 200 free electricity units, as promised in the ruling party's manifesto.
Minister, while addressing the media in Baramulla, said that the government is committed to fulfilling all its electoral promises.
“Whatever is there in the manifesto will be implemented without any doubt, and people will get the benefit of 200 free units soon,” he said.
Acknowledging the challenges posed by high power consumption during winters, compounded by reduced water levels in power-generating water sources, he disclosed that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has initiated discussions with Delhi for an additional 350 MW of electricity to mitigate the shortages.
“Once we get that, power supply issues will be redressed by and large,” he added.
On the issue of road connectivity, the Minister urged patience, stating that major road repair works would commence in summer.
He also stated that concerned departments have been directed to address urgent issues through consolidation wherever necessary .
