Delhi AQI: No Relief From Air Pollution, AQI Slips To 'Severe Category', All Noida Schools Go Online Top Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi AQI today: The national capital received no relief from air pollution after Delhi's air quality slipped to 'severe category' on Saturday. Amid alarming rates of air pollution, all in Noida will operate till November 27, reported PTI citing an official order on Saturday.

The physical classes were suspended by the district administration last week in view of harmful levels of air quality in the region.

"In view of the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar on November 18, regarding the discontinuation of physical classes from pre-school to class 12 due to the breach of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi-NCR to Severe category with (450 AQI), all schools of the District Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to follow the above order till November 25," stated the order issued by Dharamvir Singh, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS).

(More to come)