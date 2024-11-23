Kuwaiti Embassy In Belgium Participates In Charity Bazaar To Support Humanitarian Initiatives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of Kuwait in Belgium participated in a charity bazaar in Brussels on Saturday, alongside other Arab and Asian embassies, to support marginalized children and women and promote humanitarian initiatives.

The embassy's pavilion showcased Kuwaiti culture through traditional clothing, handicrafts, and popular foods, with support from the of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Nawaf Al-Enezi expressed pride in the embassy's involvement, highlighting the event as an opportunity to assist those in need and emphasizing the importance of teamwork and international solidarity in addressing humanitarian challenges.

The event also featured entertainment and competitions for visitors, fostering a vibrant community atmosphere. (end)

