Borrell: EU Countries Cannot Selectively Address ICC Arrest Warrants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS Nov 23 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that the EU member states cannot selectively deal with the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli Prime and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

States parties to the Rome Statute are obligated to implement the ICC decisions, Borrell affirmed at Two-State Coalition for Israel/Palestine event in Cyprus on Saturday.

Borrell highlighted that all EU member states are signatories of the Rome Statute and that the same obligations apply to countries aspiring to join the EU.

Whenever someone disagrees with the policy of an Israeli government, they are accused of anti-Semitism the outgoing EU chief diplomat remarked.

He asserted, I have the right to criticize the decisions of the Israeli government, whether it is Netanyahu or anyone else, without being accused of anti-Semitism. This is unacceptable. Enough is enough.

Furthermore, Borrell highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, stating that the cost of the absence of peace in the Middle East has become exorbitant, not only for those dying under the bombs but for the entire region and possibly the whole world.

Inaction is not an option. Waiting and watching is not a policy, he added. (end)

