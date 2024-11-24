Arab Water Council Preparatory Meeting Opens At Dead Sea Ahead Of 6Th Arab Water Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Arab Water Council (AWC) opened a preparatory meeting at the Dead Sea ahead of the 6th Arab water on Wednesday under the umbrella of the Arab League.

Secretary-General of the of Water Jihad Mahamid said the AWC Technical Scientific Advisory Committee discussed the executive plan of the water security strategy in the Arab region for 2030, as well as relevant strategies prepared by the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands, the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, FAO, UNESCO, and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI).

He also said that the session also discussed the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan in Arab countries, sixth goal indicators, preparations for global water forums, cooperation in exploiting shared water resources, in addition to the regional initiative on the interconnection between the water, energy and food sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In its three-day meeting, the technical committee will discuss other items, including strengthening the negotiating hand of Arab countries that share water resources with non-Arab countries, expanding use of non-traditional water sources, developing the Palestinian water sector, supporting Iraq's rights regarding the preservation of water resources in the Tigris and Euphrates basin, and legislation regulating the water sector, according to Petra.