Why Controversial Priest Yati Narsinghanand On Police Radar? Under House Arrest Ahead Of Muslim Cleric's Conference

(MENAFN- Live Mint) on Sunday placed Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand under house arrest and restricted his movement, along with that of his disciples, to prevent any disruption during the organized by Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza regarding the Waqf Board Amendment Bill at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, an official told PTI.

In response to the police action, Narsinghanand and his followers began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the temple premises.

Narsinghanand in a statement said that Raza, Madni and Owaisi take the Hindus' gentlemanliness as their weakness. If they can gather a crowd to terrify the Hindus, then we can also stand in front of them, he said.

ACP, Wave City, Lipi Nagayach, said that the movement of Yati and his disciples was restricted on Sunday morning when they were boarding their vehicles to go to Delhi.

Narsinghanand had on Friday urged the Hindu community to recite Hanuman Chalisa at a Muslim community gathering slated to take place in Delhi.

Earlier, in a video message, the controversial leader Yati Narsinghanand, who is involved in several cases, urged Hindu society not to repeat the "mistake" of the Shaheen Bagh movement and to unite against what he referred to as "Islamic Jihadists."

