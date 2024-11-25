Polio Cases In Pakistan Rise To 55

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Three new polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, bringing Pakistan's total for this year to 55. The cases involve two young girls from Dera Ismail Khan and Zhob and a young boy from Jafarabad.

Pakistan's National Institute of announced on Saturday, November 24, that the new cases were identified by the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication.

The updated tally of polio cases in Pakistan now includes 26 cases in Balochistan, 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and Islamabad.

Pakistani officials emphasized the importance of vaccinating children, stating that polio remains a significant threat to children across the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) previously reported that 71 polio cases have been recorded this year in Afghanistan and Pakistan, with 23 of these cases identified in Afghanistan.

According to UN statistics, last year saw six polio cases reported in Afghanistan and six in Pakistan, highlighting a concerning increase in cases this year.

The resurgence of polio cases in Pakistan and Afghanistan underscores the challenges of eradicating the disease in the region. Ongoing conflict, vaccine misinformation, and limited healthcare access continue to hinder vaccination campaigns.

International organizations have called for stronger collaborative efforts to improve vaccination coverage and health education in vulnerable communities. Without sustained action, the progress made in the global fight against polio risks being undone.

