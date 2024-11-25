Indian Coast Guard Seizes 5-Tonne Drug Haul From Fishing Boat In Andaman Waters
11/25/2024 12:00:38 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters.
As reported by ANI, citing defence officials, this is likely to be the biggest drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard.
More details are awaited.
(This is a breaking news)
