'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman': Ministers Embark On 'Samvidhan Yatra' To Celebrate 75 Years Of India's Constitution

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Union ministers on Monday embarked on the“Samvidhan Yatra” to celebrate 75 years of India's constitution.

Union Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the will complete 75 years (of formation), therefore we are celebrating 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman'“I would like to tell the youth to unite for the development of the nation,” he added.

I would like to tell the youth to unite for the development of the nation Constitution Day will become a mass movement and we will all express our gratitude towards the Constitution.

“We are taking out this Samvidhan yatra as we will complete 75 years (of the formation of the Constitution),” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told ANI.

Speaking on Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said,“We adopted our Constitution on 26 November and it is a day to remember the sacrifice and dedication of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the people who made our Constitution. In the 75-year journey of democracy, India's democracy has also strengthened and that democracy has come to us from the basic spirit of the Constitution."

He added that Constitution Day is being celebrated on 26 November under the leadership of the President and the President will recite the Preamble of the Constitution so that we can express our gratitude towards the Constitution and the basic spirit and power of the Constitution can reach the people. I hope that this Constitution Day will become a mass movement and we will all express our gratitude towards the Constitution and the people who contributed to it. By carrying forward the basic duties and responsibilities of the Constitution, we will also realise our dream of 'Viksit Bharat'...”

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall on November 26, 1949.

The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

