Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations: Positive Development On Multiple Fronts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Author: Faisal Khan

The bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been progressing rapidly in the recent times.

The sociocultural exchanges between the two countries have increased with noticeable involvement of the youth. According to the recent report by the Bangladesh's leading newspaper“The Financial Express” there has been a noticeable fascination among Bangladeshi youth with various aspects of Pakistani culture including fashion, music, poetry, and social trends, reflecting a significant cultural connection. One of the key drivers behind this trend is the widespread popularity of Pakistani dramas which have helped bridge the cultural gap despite the historical tensions between the two nations.

The appeal of shared values, compelling narratives, and the accessibility of content via the internet has fuelled this admiration. The Financial Express mentions the ground-breaking series Humsafar, starring Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, marked a turning point in their popularity. Subsequent dramas like Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Yakeen Ka Safar, Ehd-e-Wafa, and more recent hits such as Tere Bin and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum have captivated audiences. Afrin Mitu, a 20-year-old college student and avid viewer, explains,“I love watching Pakistani dramas because their storytelling feels so authentic, reflecting real-life struggles. The depiction of love, family, and societal issues is natural and relatable. Plus, their dramas are concise, wrapping up in 20-30 episodes, unlike the endlessly dragged-out saas-bahu sagas in Indian dramas.”

Pakistani fashion has also emerged as a source of fascination, especially for Bangladeshi women. Intricately designed salwar kameez and kurtis that blend tradition with modern aesthetics are now highly sought after. Renowned Pakistani brands like Sana Safinaz, Agha Noor, Maria B., Asim Jofa, and Gul Ahmed are popular choices for special occasions such as weddings and Eid. Sadia Aurpa, a journalism student at the University of Dhaka, shares her admiration:“Pakistani fashion offers everything I look for-stylish, comfortable, and traditional. I even follow Pakistani influencers on Instagram for fashion tips and ordered a salwar kameez online for Eid. The designs are modest, elegant, and unique.”

Similarly, Pakistani music artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and Ali Sethi, are immensely popular amongst Bangladeshi youth. Hasibul Hasan Shanto, a 25-year-old medical student, shares his enthusiasm:“Coke Studio songs like Afreen Afreen and Pasoori are mesmerizing. The lyrics and compositions are so rich that they touch you emotionally. Even though the language differs, the music speaks to me.” Urdu poetry has also found a growing audience, thanks to social media platforms like Instagram. Poets such as Jaun Elia and Faiz Ahmed Faiz have gained popularity among Bangladeshi youth, adding depth to their appreciation of Pakistani culture. This growing admiration for Pakistani culture among Bangladeshi youth demonstrates how art and media can transcend borders. Whether through captivating dramas, exquisite fashion, soulful music, or the power of social media, Pakistani culture offers a blend of tradition and modernity that continues to enchant the younger generation.

According to another leading Bangla newspaper“Daily Jugantor”, the sociocultural affinity amongst the youth of Pakistan and Bangladesh is like strength after Pakistan's recent announcement of scholarships for Bangladeshi students. According to the report Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved 100 scholarships for Bangladeshis to study in Pakistan. This has been in response to the goodwill gesture of Bangladesh government of lifting the ban on Pakistani students studying at Dhaka University. Exchange of students at higher education level bodes well for the future relations of the two countries.

Both countries expect to reap the benefits of the rejuvenated relationship in the form of enhanced bilateral trade and economic progress. According to a report by the Bangla paper“The Business Standard” shipments from Karachi to Chattogram only take 10 days with improved facilitation and customs clearance. According to Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, both countries can take the mutual bilateral trade much higher than the 2021 volume of one billion dollars.

DISCLAIMER

–



The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of

The Khaama Press News Agency .

We welcome opinions and submissions to Khaama Press Opinions/Exclusives – Please email them to

... .

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram