Apple produces new features to protect kids

(MENAFN) Apple is implementing a new strategy to enhance child protection, starting in Australia and eventually expanding worldwide.



The company now enables children to report inappropriate images received in the messaging app directly to Apple. To identify potential offenders, Apple will also review message content—a notable move for a company known for prioritizing message privacy.



Historically, tech companies catering to millions of young users have introduced safety and parental controls that often shift responsibility to parents, but these tools are frequently ineffective or underutilized.



Apple, which has faced criticism for not addressing child exploitation through its platforms, is now tasked with addressing the concerns of kids and parents who feel overwhelmed by online risks.



Currently, if an iPhone detects sexually explicit images sent to a child, the content can be automatically blurred. A pop-up message will guide the child to seek help from a trusted adult or explore other support options.



In compliance with Australian regulations, Apple is introducing an additional feature: children receiving unwanted nude images in the Messages app can directly report such incidents to Apple.

