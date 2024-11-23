Vietjet's Biggest Promotion Of The Year: Fly Sustainably With Green Friday Fares Starting At Just INR 11

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 22 November 2024 - Vietjet, Vietnam's new-age carrier, has announced its biggest of the year by inviting to experience eco-friendly flights while contributing to environmental protection with the launch of Green Friday. This special promotion runs from November 27 to November 29, 2024, offering one-way tickets starting at just INR 11 plus taxes and fees (*) for routes between India and Vietnam.



Passengers can easily their tickets through the airline's website, , or the Vietjet Air app. The promotional period is from January 1, 2025, to May 22, 2025.**



Green Friday is a step toward encouraging passengers to embrace eco-friendly travel and raising awareness about protecting the planet. It reflects Vietjet's pioneering role in sustainable development and its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, aligning with its ESG goals.



The airline has embraced eco-friendly practices such as electronic ticketing, promoting online payments and check-in processes, and integrating sustainable materials onboard. The airline's modern fleet further supports environmental protection by consuming significantly less fuel and reducing both noise and CO2 emissions, ensuring every journey is safe and meaningful.



VietJet's professional and dedicated crew offers heartfelt service, freshly prepared hot meals like Pho Thin and Vietnamese Banh Mi, and cultural and artistic performances, all at an altitude of 10,000 meters.



In 2024, the airline expanded its global presence with a network of 168 across Asia and Australia. Since 2019, Vietjet has pioneered direct connections between Vietnam and India, continually expanding its routes to meet rising demand. Currently, the airline operates 68 weekly flights between the two countries connecting key Indian cities-New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kochi-to major destinations in Vietnam such as Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.





(*) Subject to availability



(**) Terms and conditions





About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.





