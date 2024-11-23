Chinese Embassy In Namibia Hosts Reception In Celebration Of China-Namibia Training Cooperation

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On November 7, 2024, the Chinese Embassy in Namibia hosted a reception in celebration of China-Namibia Training Cooperation. Relevant Namibian officials, representatives and more than 170 trainees attended the reception.

Mr. Ned Sebeya, the Director of Namibian Planning Commission (NPC), delivered remarks on behalf of the Executive Director of the NPC, thanking China for actively training various talents for Namibia since 2007 and making important contributions to Namibia's economic and social development, and expressed his hope to further deepen cooperation. Three Namibian trainee representatives also spoke addressed to sharing their experience of training in China.

Ambassador Zhao Weiping delivered remarks, saying that China actively advocates for the building of a community of shared future for mankind, attaches great importance to foreign aid training, and launched new training initiatives at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit. China will strengthen training cooperation with Namibia and continue to provide support and assistance for Namibia's economic and social development.

