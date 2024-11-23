VFS Global Expands United Kingdom (UK) Visa Services In Sub-Saharan Africa In Second Phase Of Rollouts

VFS Global ( )

is proud to announce that residents of Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, travelling to the UK can now appointments to submit their visa applications through VFS Global's new state-of-the-art Visa Application Centres (VAC).

From 19 November 2024 customers applying for a UK visa will be directed to VFS Global to book an appointment to complete their visa application. Customers will also have the option to choose additional services designed to make the application process easier.

VFS Global has been contracted by UK Visas and Immigration since 2003, offering visa services in 58 countries prior to the new contract. In 2023, VFS Global was awarded the new contract to provide UK visa services in 142 countries worldwide.

Mr. Alok Singhal, Head- Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global, said,“We are excited to embark on this new journey with UK Visas and Immigration here across Sub-Saharan Africa. We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with UKVI since 2003 and look forward to now bringing travellers from Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, our best-in-class services.”

UK visa customers can now choose from a range of optional services, depending on their location, offered by VFS Global to provide enhanced comfort and convenience. These include document upload assistance, Prime Time for application submission outside of business hours, SMS notifications, document checking service, and courier return of the passport once a decision has been made. VFS Global's Keep My Passport While Applying service allows customers in all these locations to keep their passport once their application is submitted and biometrics have been enrolled. Customers will only need to re-submit their passport if a visa is issued.

Customers in Cameroon, Tanzania, and Uganda can also submit their UK visa applications from the comfort and safety of their home, office, or any other preferred location with our On Demand Mobile Visa service. In addition, our Premium Lounge service offers a personalised submission experience with dedicated staff members, which is available in Ethiopia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. The services can be booked in advance on or at the Visa Application Centre at the time of the appointment. These services are completely optional and have no bearing on the processing timeline and outcomes of visa applications.

In the African region, VFS Global will provide Visa Application Centres for the UK in 31 countries. Under the new contract, VFS Global is already operating UK Visa Application Centres in nine other countries across Sub Saharan Africa since October 2024, including South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana.