عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Charges Indian National Sanjay Kaushik Of Illegal Export Of Aviation Components To Russia Who Is He?

US Charges Indian National Sanjay Kaushik Of Illegal Export Of Aviation Components To Russia Who Is He?


11/22/2024 10:18:33 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US charges Indian national, Sanjay Kaushik, with conspiring to illegally export Aviation components to Russia.

If convicted, Kaushik will face maximum penalties of 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million for each count in the indictment.

(To be updated further)

MENAFN22112024007365015876ID1108916497


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search