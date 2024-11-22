Counting Underway For Bengal's 6 Assembly Seats, Trinamool Leads In Three

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) Counting is underway for bypolls to six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal. As per the early trends, Trinamool led three of the six Assembly constituencies.

The maximum number of rounds of counting will be for Medinipur constituency in West Midnapore district at 17, followed by 14 rounds Haroa in North 24 Parganas, 12 at Sitai in Cooch Behar, 11 at Taldangra in Bankura, 10 at Naihati in North 24 Parganas and nine at Madarihat in Alipurduar.

The three constituencies Trinamool Congress is leading as per the latest trend are Haroa, Naihati and Taldangra. While the Left Front-supported All India Secular Front (AISF) candidates are in the second position at Haroa, BJP candidates are in the second position at Naihati and Taldangra.

The bypolls for these six Assembly constituencies were conducted on November 13 and one person died in clashes on the polling day. Bypolls were conducted at these six Assembly constituencies as their erstwhile legislators got elected as Lok Sabha members in the general elections this year.

In the 2021 West Bengal elections, barring Madarihat, where the BJP candidate got elected; Trinamool Congress candidates emerged victorious in the remaining five constituencies

This time there is a four-cornered contest involving Trinamool Congress, BJP, CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress. This has made Trinamool Congress confident of its victory from all six constituencies because of the three-way division in the opposition votes.

The counting is going on under blanket security cover under 100 per cent Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployment at all the counting stations. One company of CAPF has been deployed for each of the six counting centres.

Insiders from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal said that the picture will be totally clear by 2 p.m.