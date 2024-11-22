68Th National School Games In Wushu Begin In Jammu
Date
11/22/2024 10:11:51 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – Director General, Youth Services and Sports, Rajinder Singh Tara, on Friday declared open the 68th National School Games in Wushu Under-17 Boys and Girls at Indoor Complex Bhagwati Nagar here.
The event is part of the month long series of National School Games in the disciplines of Judo, Fencing, Wushu and Football.
The programme began with the National Anthem which was followed by lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Director General Youth Services and Sports along with Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu, Ved Prakash; Deputy Director Youth Services and Sports Central, Jitendra Mishra; Chief Wushu Coach of India and Dronacharya Awardee, Kuldeep Handoo; District Youth Services and Sports Officers and Conveners of various committees namely Sukhdev Raj Sharma, Jaffar Hussain and Harvinder Kaur.
March Past by the athletes and the officials, besides Wushu demonstrations added colour to the programme.
Pertinently, 21 State/UT teams are taking part in this sporting extravaganza including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigar, CBSE WSO, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Vidhya Bharathi and West Bengal.
Weigh-in and Draw of Lots were held on Friday and the bouts will begin at the same venue on Saturday.
