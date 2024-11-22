Donald Trump's Hush Money Sentencing Delayed Indefinitely, Legal Team Calls It A 'Decisive Win'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald 's sentencing on hush money case has been delayed indefinitely. Trump's team called it a "decisive win" as he prepares to return to the White House.

Judge Juan Merchan on Friday said in an order in New York, "The joint application for a stay of sentencing is granted to the extent that the November 26, 2024 date is adjourned"

Originally set for November 26, the sentencing was halted ahead of his January succession of Joe Biden .

| Elon Musk, Matt Gaetz - Trump's picks show flexible US cabinet vetting

Trump's team cited a landmark July ruling from the Supreme Court that gives presidents sweeping immunity for official acts committed while in office as justification for their request. Accordingly, Trump's communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement,"In a decisive win for President Trump, the hoax Manhattan Case is now fully stayed and sentencing is adjourned."

"President Trump won a landslide victory as the American People have issued a mandate to return him to office and dispose of all remnants of the Witch Hunt cases."

In May, Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony charges after a jury concluded he had falsified business records to hide an alleged affair with a porn star before the 2016 election. Prosecutors claimed the cover-up was aimed at boosting his chances during his first presidential campaign.

Trump faces two other federal cases

Alongside the hush money case , Trump faces two active federal cases: one related to his effort to overturn the 2020 election and the other connected to classified documents he allegedly mishandled after leaving office.

In the election interference case, Special Counsel Jack Smith has moved to vacate deadlines, delaying it indefinitely -- but not yet dropping it outright, in line with long-standing Justice Department policy not to prosecute sitting US presidents.

| Donald Trump announces Matthew Whitaker as US Ambassador to NATO

A Trump-appointed federal judge already threw out the documents case, but Smith had sought to appeal that decision.

As president, Trump would be able to intervene to end those cases