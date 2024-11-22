CS Reviews Preparations For Holding Jammu Marathon
Date
11/22/2024 10:11:51 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- After the success of Kashmir Marathon, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Friday held a meeting of tourism Department to take stock of the preparations made by them to hold Jammu Marathon in the month of February here.
Besides the Commissioner Secretary, Tourism the meeting was attended by ADGP, Jammu; Secretary in Culture Department; SSP Traffic, Jammu; Director, Tourism, Kashmir/Jammu and other concerned officers of the Department.
Dulloo while enquiring about the formats and routes of the race impressed upon the department to take into account the suggestions from professional runners besides those from other stakeholders involved in its conduct here.
He made out that keeping in view the terrain of the city the routes and format should be devised so that it creates the necessary buzz and popularity about this place throughout the country.
The Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Yasha Mudgal made out that the Department is proposing to hold it in the 2nd week of February, 2025. She also detailed out certain routes including the one leading upto Nagrotain the north or Suchetgarh in the south of the Jammu city.
