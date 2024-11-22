New Releases On OTT In US Next Week: Dr. Odyssey, The Madness, The Agency And More Here's The Ultimate Lineup Of Shows

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The final week of November brings a host of exciting new releases on major OTT platforms in the United States (US), offering something for every taste, from animated comedies to gripping documentaries and thrilling dramas, and sports documentaries.

Here's a detailed look at the key titles hitting streaming platforms in the US this week:

Here's a roundup of the top picks:November 25, 2024: Hulu

Family Guy: Gift of the White Guy (Episode 17)

Genres: Animation, Comedy

In this holiday-themed episode, Peter must recover Lois' Christmas brooch after giving it away in a White Elephant exchange, while Stewie changes his behavior upon discovering he's on Santa's Naughty List. Directed by Joseph Lee, this episode features the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, and Seth Green, under the production banner of Fuzzy Door Productions.

November 26, 2024: Amazon Prime Video

It's in the Game: Madden NFL (4 Episodes)

Genres: Documentary, Sports

This four-episode documentary series chronicles the origins and evolution of the Madden NFL video game franchise. The series focuses on the groundbreaking partnership between legendary football coach John Madden and a visionary computer programmer that sparked a revolution in sports gaming. It's in the Game dives into the untold story of the game, from its humble 8-bit beginnings to its status as an annual must-have. With exclusive access to rare footage from EA Sports' vault and behind-the-scenes looks at the development of the next generation of the game, the documentary explores how this unlikely collaboration bridged the gap between the worlds of sports and technology. Directed by Nathan Caswell and Jeremiah Zagar, the series offers an in-depth look at how a game that "should have failed" became a cultural phenomenon. It is directed by Nathan Caswell and Jeremiah Zagar.

November 28, 2024: Disney+

Dr. Odyssey (1 Season, 13 Episodes)

Genres: Drama, Medical

In this new medical drama, Dr. Odyssey follows Max, the newly appointed on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship. Along with a small but dedicated medical team, Max navigates unique and sometimes life-threatening medical crises in the isolated setting of a ship far from shore. With 13 episodes in the first season, this series promises high-stakes drama, intense emotional moments, and intricate character dynamics, set against the backdrop of a glamorous yet dangerous environment on the high seas.

The Madness

Genres: Thriller, Drama, Crime

A chilling new thriller from Netflix , The Madness centers on media expert Muncie Daniels, who becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy after accidentally stumbling upon a murder deep in the Poconos. As Muncie fights for his innocence and his life, the series unfolds as a tense crime drama that mixes high-octane suspense with psychological thrills. The gripping storyline promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as Muncie uncovers the deadly secrets surrounding the murder.

The Agency

Genres: Drama, Thriller

Based on the French series Le Bureau des légendes (2015), this thrilling new series takes viewers inside a world of espionage, intrigue, and national security. As characters navigate existential threats, the stakes are high in this high-paced drama that explores the secretive world of intelligence operations.

With such a diverse lineup of releases, streaming platforms are set to provide plenty of entertainment for audiences looking to wrap up their month with thrilling new content.

