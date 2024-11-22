Donald Trump Limited Edition Guitars: $10,000+ For A Signed Piece Of History How To Get Yours Now

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald has announced the release of a limited edition series of“45” guitars, marking a new merchandise offering for his supporters. On Wednesday, November 20, Trump revealed via his Truth Social that the guitars, both acoustic and electric, are being sold with only 1,300 units available for each style.

The guitars feature the iconic phrase“Make America Great Again” inlaid in authentic pearl along the neck and the number“45” on the headstock, a reference to Trump 's historic presidency. These guitars are being sold through the website GetTrumpGuitars, where Trump 's signature edition guitars are available for purchase at prices ranging from $10,250 to $11,750. The hand-signed guitars are limited to just 275 units per style, with 125 of each currently available for shipping in time for Christmas.

Additionally, the website offers the American Eagle series guitars, which are priced between $1,250 and $1,500. A total of 1,300 of these guitars were produced, with 1,275 made available to the public. Of these, 1,000 are unsigned, and 275 will feature Trump's autograph. These guitars are also expected to arrive before Christmas.

For those interested in a more affordable option, the“God Bless The USA” series is available for $1,000, and the Presidential Series guitars are up for pre-order at $1,500, though delivery could take up to six months.





This announcement follows a series of merchandise releases by Trump during his presidential campaigns and tenure. Earlier this year, he promoted the“God Bless the USA Bible,” a patriotic-themed product inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood's anthem.