NASA Leadership To Visit, Strengthen Cooperation With Mexico


11/22/2024 5:30:59 PM

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Deputy Administrator Pam
Melroy and Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, will travel to Mexico City on Sunday, Nov. 24, for a multi-day trip to build on previous engagements and advance scientific and technological collaboration between the United States and Mexico.

This visit will focus on fostering partnerships in astronomy and astrophysics research, as well as highlighting opportunities for economic, educational, and science, technology, engineering, and math collaborations between the two nations.

NASA Leadership To Visit, Strengthen Cooperation With Mexico Image
NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy speaks during an agency town hall on Sept. 21, 2021 at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Melroy's trip will include high-level meetings with senior Mexican government officials, including the secretariat-designate for Science, Technology, Humanities, and Innovation. Melroy and Fox also will meet with leaders from academia, industry, and scientific institutions. These discussions will emphasize expanding cooperation in space science, with particular focus on Mexico's growing astronomy programs.

This visit builds on Melroy's trip to Mexico City earlier this year and reflects NASA's commitment to advancing international cooperation in space and science for the benefit of all.

