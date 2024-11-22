Concierge Auctions And Giveback Homes Celebrate 50 Home Builds In Tepecoyo, El Salvador, Transforming Lives For Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founded in 2017, Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program funds for new homes to be built for families in need with every sale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions , the world's largest luxury auction house, in collaboration with Giveback Homes , an organization uniting the real estate to build for underserved communities, proudly celebrates the successful completion of its 2024 build efforts in Tepecoyo, El Salvador. Through Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program -which funds the construction of a new home for a family in need with each auction sale-the initiative began in March 2024 with the first 10 homes. It has now culminated with the completion of the 50th home, providing safe, stable housing and fostering meaningful, lasting change in the community.

“Witnessing the completion of this community is an inspiring reminder of what our work in real estate makes possible. We're honored to partner with our clients and agents, who make each Key For Key® donation possible, and we look forward to expanding this impact in other communities worldwide,” stated Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.

Among the families who received homes on this build trip was Johanna, a single mother to her two-year-old son, Francisco. The two have called the Tepecoyo community home for eight years, cherishing its open spaces and supportive neighbors. After Francisco's father left shortly after his birth, Johanna worked tirelessly as a kitchen assistant, earning $300 a month-barely enough to meet their basic needs. Despite the challenges, she dreamed of a safer, more stable home for her son and hopes to pursue a career in tourism. Francisco, full of joy, loves cartoons, soccer, and playing with his cousin. Their old home, made of wood and tarp with a dirt floor, leaked constantly and flooded with each rain. Today, Johanna and Francisco finally have a safe, secure place to call home and can look forward to building a brighter future.

“We believe that every business has a responsibility to make a positive impact on the world. Through Key For Key®, we are humbled to play a part in transforming the lives of many other families-which, of course, is only possible through our team, clients, and agent partners, to whom we extend heartfelt appreciation in continuing business to participate with us to make this an even greater movement," added Aeby.

The Perdomo Fuentes Family was among other home recipients. 24-year-old Karla shares a home with her younger sister Johanna, who is also single mother to two children, eight-year-old Jonathan and one-year-old Keiry. Their home was also facing challenges such as leaks during rainstorms and had limited access to electricity and water, which impacted daily life, including Jonathan's ability to study. Despite these hardships, the family cherishes the peaceful atmosphere of their community and supports one another through shared responsibilities. Karla dreams of finding stable employment, and Johanna works tirelessly to provide for the family. Their new home will offer a safe environment, opening doors for the children to pursue their education and for the family to work toward future opportunities.

“Seeing the homes come to life is both heartwarming and inspiring. Each Build Trip transforms communities and brings hope to families overcoming immense challenges. For Concierge Auctions volunteers, building these homes alongside families in El Salvador is a deeply rewarding experience, leaving them with lifelong memories and a profound sense of fulfillment. We're incredibly grateful to everyone involved and look forward to building more homes for more communities in need,” said Caroline Pinal, Co-founder of Giveback Homes.

Founded in 2017, Concierge Auctions Key For Key® giving program has dramatically accelerated the good work being done, and was directly inspired by the TOMS One for One® giving model pioneered by Blake Mycoskie.

Giveback Homes was founded with the goal of bringing a new giving model to the world of real estate. Founded by former employees of TOMS, Giveback Homes saw an opportunity to infuse social responsibility into the real estate industry.

For Concierge Auctions, the impact in El Salvador is part of a larger global effort. Through its Key For Key® program, the company has built over 300 homes to date, bringing housing and stability to families in need. Initially focused on communities in Nicaragua, the program has since expanded to El Salvador; Los Angeles, California; and Maui, Hawaii, this December.

For more information or to join Concierge Auctions in its mission to provide homes for families in need through Key For Key®, please call 212.202.2940 or visit



About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit

