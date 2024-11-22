'More CCTV Cameras To Be Installed Across NH Stretch In Kashmir'

He said the recent Tengpora road accident prompted the administration to adopt a more proactive approach to road safety.

Speaking in Srinagar during the ongoing Heritage Week celebrations, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir,

VK Bidhuri

stressed the importance of safeguarding the future, particularly by ensuring the safety of children.

He described children as“our future” and stressed the necessity of collaboration between locals, traffic police, school administrations, and other stakeholders to create a safer road environment.

Bidhuri added that the newly installed cameras will be crucial not only for road safety but also from a security perspective.“The administration will also make sure non-functional cameras are repaired and monitored regularly,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Addressing concerns regarding the enforcement of traffic laws, the Div Com said that no one will face unnecessary harassment during the traffic drive, as law applies equally to everyone and those who have all the documents will not face any problem.

In the meantime, the Div Com highlighted the proactive measures taken by the administration, stating that the increased number of CCTV cameras would act as a deterrent against reckless driving, contributing to smoother and safer traffic flow across the region.

Meanwhile, the move is part of the administration's ongoing efforts to improve traffic management and ensure a safer driving environment for residents.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now