Celebrity Families Across the Nation To Ring Bells With The Salvation Army in Support of Their Neighbors in Need

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, prominent families and community members are stepping forward to join in spreading Christmas joy to those in need by participating in the century-long tradition of bell ringing with The Salvation Army Red Kettles. Throughout the Red Kettle Campaign, influential families will volunteer at their local Salvation Army Red Kettle locations nationwide, encouraging the public to come together in service to others.

Participants include home renovation TV duo Ben and Erin Napier from Laurel, Mississippi;

entertainers and longtime supporters of The Salvation Army Carlos and Alexa PenaVega from Franklin, Tennessee; NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter from Boca Raton, Florida; chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri from Santa Rosa, California; retired NBA star and Olympic gold medalist Michael Redd from New Albany, Ohio; WNBA Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Whalen from Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Miss Volunteer America Berkley Bryant from Anderson, South Carolina. Additionally, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are set to ring the bell at The Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettles and created a Red Kettle dance to capture the spirit of the holiday season and inspire others to do the same.

Demonstrating the power of collective giving, these influential groups will bring awareness to the fact that by volunteering to ring the bell at a Red Kettle, a little bit of generosity goes a long way. On average, volunteer bell ringers raise $80-$100 in donations over the course of one two-hour shift, which can provide nearly 200 meals to those in need.

"Giving back is so important to our family, and we are excited to have the opportunity to encourage families across the nation to do the same. We choose to partner with The Salvation Army because of the great work they do across the country," said Erin and Ben Napier, TV home renovation duo. "From supporting our neighbors in need year-round to helping families rebuild their lives after disasters strike to providing emotional and spiritual care - they are always present."



"It's been incredibly inspiring to be part of The Salvation Army's National Advisory Board for the past few years, so I'm excited and grateful for the chance to ring a bell at one of my local Red Kettles this season," said Michael Redd, retired NBA star and Olympic gold medalist. "There really is so much great work going on around the country, and every donation helps bring joy and hope to the families who need it most. Every one of us really can make a difference just by signing up for something as simple as ringing the bell in our own community."

The funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign directly support The Salvation Army's vital services, including providing meals, shelter, and holiday assistance to millions of families in need. Last holiday season, the Red Kettles raised an average of $2.7 million each day. Five fewer giving days this year could mean a $13.5 million loss, meaning the need for families and groups to get out and ring the bell in their own neighborhoods is even greater.



"The Red Kettle Campaign is about more than just raising funds," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "It is about bringing people together, inspiring acts of service, and making a tangible impact in the lives of families in need. With fewer days to raise money this year, every hour of bell ringing is crucial."

Join The Salvation Army and families across the nation this holiday season in spreading the joy of Christmas and making a difference in your local community. Your family can help brighten the holidays for others - register today and ring the bell for good!

Sign Up To Ring : Visit RegisterToRing to volunteer at a local Red Kettle. Donate : Stop by any Salvation Army Red Kettle or donate online at SalvationArmyUSA .

SalvationArmyUSA or follow along on Instagram and X at @SalvationArmyUS as celebrities ring and spread Christmas joy.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 27 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 6,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA . Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

Name: Lindsey Logan

Cell: 512-769-5673

Email: [email protected]





