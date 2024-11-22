Ukraine In Talks With U.S. To Obtain Arms Capable Of Intercepting Icbms - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is discussing with the United States the possible handover of weapons capable of shooting down intercontinental ballistic missiles.

That's according to Ukrinform's source in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Ukraine has no capabilities to shoot down intercontinental missiles, but the Americans do. Ukraine will turn to the United States to donate such weapons," the agency learned from the source.

The interlocutor also suggested it could be a matter of upgrading Patriot systems or obtaining Aegis systems.

The U.S.-made Aegis missile defense system is designed to shoot down short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Ukraine's defense intelligence, Russia hit the town of Dnipro on November 21 with a ballistic missile, likely from the Kedr missile complex.