Ukraine's Armed Forces Plan To Switch To Corps System - Source
11/22/2024 3:10:26 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Late November, the armed forces of Ukraine will present a concept for reform that would switch the force to a corpse structure.
This was reported to Ukrinform by informed sources in the Armed Forces.
"We will switch to a corps-brigade structure," the Armed Forces said.
According to information, such a system will allow the command to significant save both human and material resources.
The switch to a corps-division system would require times more human, financial, and material resources, which Ukraine cannot afford at the moment.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a specialized team led by Deputy Minister of Defense Stanislav Haider presented a six-month plan of key steps in the defense infrastructure reform during a meeting of the Council of Donors for Institutional Reforms with the participation of representatives from 25 countries and international organizations.
