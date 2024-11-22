(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Late November, the of Ukraine will present a concept for reform that would switch the force to a corpse structure.

This was reported to Ukrinform by informed sources in the Armed Forces.

"We will switch to a corps-brigade structure," the Armed Forces said.

According to information, such a system will allow the command to significant save both human and material resources.

Ukraine in talks with U.S. to obtain arms capable of intercepting ICBMs - source

The switch to a corps-division system would require times more human, financial, and material resources, which Ukraine cannot afford at the moment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a specialized team led by Deputy Minister of Defense Stanislav Haider presented a six-month plan of key steps in the defense infrastructure reform during a meeting of the Council of Donors for Institutional Reforms with the participation of representatives from 25 countries and international organizations.