Prime Minister Receives Dutch Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Caspar Veldkamp, ​​who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, especially in the fields of economy, and technology, and discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and ways to reduce escalation, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.