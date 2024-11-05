Prime Minister Receives Dutch Foreign Minister
Date
11/5/2024 7:17:50 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Caspar Veldkamp, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, especially in the fields of economy, health and technology, and discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and ways to reduce escalation, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108852482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.