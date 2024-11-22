Royal Air Maroc, Gol Announce Codeshare Deal

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc and Brazil's Gol announced a codeshare agreement on Thursday (21). Royal Air Maroc had suspended its direct flights to Brazil in 2020 due to the pandemic but will resume the São Paulo-Guarulhos to Casablanca route on December 7, coinciding with the launch of the codeshare partnership.

According to the statement, Royal Air Maroc customers will have access to connections in Guarulhos to destinations across Brazil. Meanwhile, Gol will offer connections to over 20 destinations in Africa operated by the Moroccan airline, as well as other local cities such as Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier, Fez, Oujda, Nador, Ouarzazate, Laâyoune, Errachidia, and Dakhla, departing from Casablanca.

According to the statement, the agreement allows both airlines to sell routes that include the partner's destinations, thus expanding their network and sales reach. The airlines highlight that the partnership offers passengers several benefits, such as more fare options, the ability to purchase a single ticket in local currency, guaranteed protection for connecting flights, easier flight booking, single check-in and baggage drop-off for connecting trips, and access to more destinations.

Starting December 7, Royal Air Maroc will operate three weekly flights connecting Guarulhos to Casablanca on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Likewise, there will be three weekly flights from Casablanca to Guarulhos on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The route will be served by Dreamliner 788 aircraft, featuring 18 seats in Business Class and 256 seats in Economy Class.

“We are extremely pleased to contribute to strengthening relations between Brazil and Morocco,” said Gol CEO Celso Ferrer in the statement, commenting on the cooperation between the airlines. Royal Air Maroc President and CEO Abdelhamid Addou called the partnership a significant step in meeting the growing demand in African and Latin American markets.

Gol is the leading airline in Brazil and part of the Abra Group, established as the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America. The company operates a standardized fleet of 138 Boeing 737 aircraft. Royal Air Maroc, a leader in Africa, has a young fleet of around 50 aircraft and connects the major airports of Morocco to over 90 airports worldwide.

Read more:

Direct flight to boost Brazil-Morocco tourism

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied

The post Royal Air Maroc, Gol announce codeshare deal appeared first on ANBA News Agency .