Flexiv Unveils 'Smarter Solution' For Robotic Programming Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Flexiv unveils 'smarter solution' for robotic programming

Flexiv , a developer of general-purpose robotics solutions, has launched“Elements Series 3”, the latest evolution of the adaptive robot control system that the company says“makes faster, easier, and more capable than ever before”.

Designed to simplify the complex, Flexiv's engineers have reimagined the user experience from the ground up, focusing on human-centered design and advanced, semi-automated features.

With a new rugged pendant, and intuitive easy to use software, be they in the office or the production line floor, robotic programmers of any skill level can easily create and manage robotic applications.

This ability to create programs from scratch is further enabled by the Elements Studio's robotic simulation capability. This powerful 3D simulation tool allows users to design, test, and refine their applications before deploying them in the real-world.

Fully compatible across PCs, the Teach Pendant, and all Flexiv robots, Elements Studio reduces deployment time and minimizes risk by allowing thorough testing in a virtual setting.

As part of the newly released Elements hardware, the Motion Bar has also been redesigned to put complete control at an operator's fingertips.

Based on user feedback, it now includes a status indicator light and dedicated buttons for mode switching, Freedrive, and Jogging. Able to be used independently or docked to the Teach Pendant, robotic control has never been so convenient.

With flexibility and adaptability lying at the core of Elements 3, Flexiv has also enabled support for multiple external axes, bringing users seven plus degrees of freedom (7+N DOF) motion control, making the software ideal for complex tasks involving dual-axis rotary platforms or linear guide rails.

Built to cater to experts and beginners alike, Elements 3 also features additional enhanced drag-and-drop function blocks-known as primitives-that are more capable than ever, accelerating the application-building process and reducing programming time.

When coupled with the ability to build applications by physically moving a robot into position in Freedrive mode, the need for complex and time-consuming programming is removed.

This hands-on approach means anyone can quickly and efficiently build, test, and perfect their application.

Fully compatible with all Flexiv robots, including the newly released Moonlight Adaptive Parallel Robot, Elements Series 3 opens up a world of automation possibilities.