Continuum Powders Opens New Houston Facility Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Continuum Powders opens new Houston facility

Continuum Powders , a provider of high-performance, sustainable metal powders for advanced manufacturing, has officially opened its new global headquarters and environmentally friendly facility in Houston, Texas.

The new location, North America's largest sustainable metal powder production site, will host a special event on December 5, offering guests an exclusive opportunity to witness its revolutionary advancements in low-carbon production methods firsthand.

The completion of the Houston facility is a significant milestone for Continuum Powders and reflects the company's commitment to environmental responsibility, with the entire building operating as a green manufacturing center.

Net-zero carbon energy partners and low-emission gas systems are integrated throughout, ensuring that the Houston plant has the lowest carbon footprint of any metal powder production facility globally.

The site is also pursuing green certification goals and is designed to maximize energy efficiency through renewable energy usage and advanced recycling initiatives, setting a new standard in sustainable manufacturing.

Continuum Powders continues to transform manufacturing across energy, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other key sectors through its innovative reclaimed powders and environmentally responsible processes.

The opening of the new facility marks a significant step forward in delivering sustainable solutions that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

With increased production capacity and multiple US locations, Continuum can now deliver faster and reduce shipping costs, enhancing supply chain resilience for customers.

This expansion also brings economic benefits to the area, creating new jobs and fostering partnerships with local businesses, further embedding Continuum Powders as an active member of the community.

Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders, says:“Our new Houston facility not only expands our production capabilities but also allows us to scale our mission of decarbonizing the manufacturing industry.

“We are committed to providing high-quality, cost-competitive metal powders while minimizing environmental impact.

“Our technology represents a distinct advantage in the market, offering sustainable solutions that align with the needs of forward-thinking industries.”

The facility features Continuum's proprietary Greyhound M2P (melt-to-powder) plasma atomization process, which provides operational flexibility to meet customer needs with exceptional precision and quality.

The Greyhound M2P platform is a groundbreaking solution that streamlines the repurposing of alloyed metal waste-stream products into high-quality metal powder in a single step.

By enabling a cradle-to-cradle process, this platform significantly reduces the need for transportation, product handling, primary melting, and extensive long bar processing operations, while also minimizing the environmental impact by reducing the mining of elemental metal resources.

Rizk Ghafari, COO of Continuum Powders, says:“Houston represents a leap forward in our operational efficiency and sustainability efforts.

“By combining state-of-the-art technology with our commitment to decarbonization, we are not only supporting our customers' needs but also setting a new benchmark for responsible manufacturing in the industry.”

Continuum Powders' innovative approach to metal powder production is recognized for its transformative potential.

By delivering sustainable, reclaimed alloy powders through a streamlined, single-step process, the company addresses the growing demand for low-carbon manufacturing solutions without sacrificing quality or cost-effectiveness.

Continuum is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy.

Cory Steffek, partner at Ara Partners, says:“Ara Partners is proud to support Continuum Powders in its efforts to decarbonize metal powder production.

“The new Houston facility is a key step in our shared mission to transform industrial practices for a more sustainable future.”