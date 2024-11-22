Five Stories Of Mystery, Resilience, And Hidden Truths Uncover The Secrets Within

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One For An Old Friend

An Orbiting Dilemma

Christy Dunlap - Blood and Roses

William J. Carl - Assassin's Manuscript

D.L. Crager - Guarding the Past

From ancient artifacts to the criminal underworld, these five novels invite readers into worlds where every secret holds the power to change everything.

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a riveting collection of novels, five authors bring forth stories that explore the darker side of human nature, hidden legacies, and the relentless pursuit of truth. From heart-pounding thrillers to speculative science fiction, each book draws readers into a narrative where secrets unfold against a backdrop of suspense, resilience, and unexpected revelations. Together, these novels showcase a shared theme of discovery and resilience, where protagonists must confront their pasts and unearth hidden truths to shape their futures.Author Amanda Holiday brings a dark and gritty story to life in“One for an Old Friend”. Set in the shadowy corridors of crime journalism, this thriller follows former detective Michelle“Mickie” Stevens as she tackles one of her most chilling investigations yet. A devastating injury forces Mickie into an early retirement, redirecting her focus from the front lines of law enforcement to the page as a crime reporter. But Mickie soon finds herself back on a haunting trail, investigating missing young women-a sinister pattern connecting the lives of college students and streetwalkers alike.When her investigative partner is brutally murdered, the stakes escalate, leaving Mickie to rely solely on his cryptic notes as she navigates an intricate web of corruption and deceit.“One for an Old Friend” pulls readers deeper into the shadows, revealing a world where justice is elusive and danger ever-present.Amanda Holiday is a writer shaped by a life lived during the height of social transformation-from the Cuban Missile Crisis to the Civil Rights Movement. Her deep understanding of history and moral complexity is reflected in her writing.“One for an Old Friend” is both a suspenseful tale and a powerful look into the darkness that lies beneath the surface of society.Differently-abled author Brett Wortham invites readers into a world where love and science fiction collide in“An Orbiting Dilemma”. Wortham's novel charts the romance between Michelle and her boyfriend, whose lives are upended by strange alien encounters and the disturbing experiments of a mad scientist. Their relationship-already strained by hidden family secrets-is put to the ultimate test as they find themselves ensnared in an intergalactic conspiracy with life-and-death stakes.In this fast-paced, humorous, and introspective story, California-based writer and LDS author Brett Wortham blends young love with sci-fi adventure, exploring themes of resilience and self-acceptance. Inspired by his own journey as a writer with special needs, Wortham infuses his characters with depth that reflects the courage needed to confront life's challenges, and invites readers on a journey of heart, humor, and the boundless possibilities of love and the unknown.Author Christy Dunlap's“Blood and Roses” takes readers into the heart of the Appalachian mountains with a story steeped in mystery and family betrayal. The novel begins with a brutal crime that tears apart a family: twin infants are kidnapped, their parents murdered, and the family home destroyed to bury the evidence. What unfolds is a dark, suspenseful journey that follows investigators as they work to uncover the grim truth, inch by inch.“Blood and Roses” is an intricate tale where every character holds a piece of a troubling puzzle. Author Christy Dunlap brings her Appalachian roots and love of storytelling to the novel, crafting a tale that vividly depicts both the beauty and brutality of human nature. Her experience in mixed martial arts and her extensive travels enrich her portrayal of resilience, as her characters fight to overcome darkness and betrayal.With“Assassin's Manuscript”, William J. Carl III brings readers into the world of espionage, romance, and redemption. The novel follows Adam Hunter, a former CIA assassin who, plagued by guilt from a mission gone wrong, seeks solace as a minister in a quiet Southern town. But when a coded manuscript finds its way into his hands, Adam is thrust back into a world of secrets, where every move counts in the race to prevent an impending catastrophe.Carl masterfully weaves themes of redemption, loyalty, and sacrifice, with settings that span the Vatican, Rome, and the perilous mountains of Mt. Sinai. Adam's past and present collide in a dramatic crescendo that forces him to make a choice that could save or doom many lives.William J. Carl III is a seasoned professor, seminary president, and pastor whose experience in both academia and ministry gives“Assassin's Manuscript” its depth. His writing challenges readers to consider the moral and emotional costs of a life spent in shadows.D.L. Crager's“Guarding the Past” plunges readers into a thrilling adventure rooted in ancient mysteries and hidden societies. The story centers on Benjamin Maschel, a young archaeologist who receives a mysterious letter that pulls him into a secretive world connected to the legacy of King Solomon. As Benjamin enters an isolated community dedicated to preserving ancient knowledge, he uncovers truths that challenge his perception of history, faith, and his own life's purpose.“Guarding the Past” explores themes of knowledge, power, and identity, as Benjamin becomes entangled in a power struggle within the community. Crager weaves suspense, historical intrigue, and the supernatural into a narrative that asks readers to reconsider what they believe about the past and its influence over the present.D.L. Crager, a storyteller born and raised in the Rocky Mountains, is inspired by his love for hidden truths and his fascination with the ancient world.“Guarding the Past” offers a thrilling journey and delves into questions about history and legacy.These five books invite readers on journeys where secrets are both a burden and a beacon, guiding characters through treacherous paths of discovery and resilience. From ancient artifacts to intergalactic intrigue, each story speaks to the power of truth and the courage it takes to unveil it. Experience the thrill of the unknown and the strength of the human spirit by exploring these captivating novels.These engaging narratives are showcased on the Spotlight Shelves at The Maple Staple bookstore and can be purchased through major online retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.

