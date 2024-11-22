Merry & Mindful: PG&E's Energy-Efficient Solutions For A Season Of Savings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Festive, Budget-Friendly Tips to Help Reign in Waste & Lower Bills

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for more houseguests, mouthwatering meals, and dazzling decorations. Pacific and Electric Company (PG&E) is sharing simple, energy-efficient actions to help customers manage their energy use and bills this holiday season.

According to the California Energy Commission , 10% of typical household energy use is from lighting and 31% is from kitchen appliances. With more festive feasts, light displays, and home heating over the holidays, energy use can increase, driving up fall and winter energy bills.

"Energy costs can vary widely over the holidays, but customers can celebrate and save by incorporating a few energy-efficient steps in their seasonal prep," said David Poster, PG&E Director of Energy Efficiency. "Small changes can add up and make a meaningful difference."

PG&E is giving the gift of energy efficiency with a few Scrooge-proof tips to help customers serve up a cost-effective and comfortable holiday season:



Dial Down the Thermostat: For every degree you turn down your thermostat, you can save 1% on your annual energy bill.

Convection Check: Use the convection setting on your oven. It cooks food faster and at a lower temperature, which saves energy and money.

Group Gourmet: Cook side dishes simultaneously in the oven. This reduces prep time and saves energy by allowing your oven to run for less time.

Lids On, Doors Closed: Every time the oven door opens, the temperature inside is reduced by as much as 25 degrees. Use the oven window instead. Keeping lids on pots and pans and using glass or ceramic dishes can also reduce cooking time.

Induction Inspiration: Explore alternative cooking methods, including microwaves, crockpots, or induction cooktops for meals instead of a traditional stovetop to reduce energy costs. The PG&E Induction Cooktop Loaner Program allows customers to borrow a single-burner induction cooktop and pan for two weeks at no cost.

Dishwasher Duty: Using your dishwasher is more energy efficient than washing by hand. Run it with a full load and stop before the heat-dry cycle to save energy.

LED Lighting: LED holiday lights are at least 75% more energy efficient, and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs. They also emit less heat, reducing the risk of burns or fire hazards.

Smart Timers: Automate your holiday lights to focus on festivities while saving energy. Scheduled on/off times prevent wasteful all-day and all-night displays. Consider heat pump technology: Consider a heat pump alternative. It is the most efficient way to heat water or heat/cool your home. Learn more at pge/electrification .

Watch this video for more ways to create a more sustainable kitchen. Additional ways to put an energy-efficient twist on your holiday traditions can be found here .

Energy Efficiency DIY Tool Kit

Customers can save hundreds of dollars a year on their energy bills by building an Energy Efficiency DIY Tool Kit.

Materials in the kit can be purchased for less than $200.

Additional Energy Efficiency Resources



Golden State Rebates : This statewide program provides homeowners and renters with instant rebates on energy-efficient products including smart thermostats, air conditioners, and water heaters.

GoGreen Home Financing: A statewide program which offers affordable financing for energy efficiency upgrades to help homeowners and renters reduce their energy use.

WatterSaver Program : A program that pays you to use energy when prices are lower. Your connected water heater can automatically take advantage of lower electricity rates, so water is heated at the least expensive times of day.

Energy Action Guide: PG&E's online resource that helps customers to find personalized energy-efficient product recommendations. Switch Is On : PG&E's partner website designed to provide resources, tools, and incentives for those interested in switching from gas to electric appliances.

For more energy savings, you can visit pge/winter .

Income-Eligible Assistance Programs



PG&E has several

assistance programs to help income-eligible customers pay their energy bills:



California Alternate Rates for Energy Program (CARE): Provides a discount of 20% or more each month on gas and electricity bills.

Family Electric Rate Assistance Program (FERA): Offers a monthly discount of 18% on electricity bills for households with three or more people.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): a federally funded assistance program overseen by the state that offers a one-time payment up to $1,000 on past due bills to help low-income households pay for heating or cooling in their homes. Arrearage Management Plan (AMP) : a debt forgiveness plan for eligible residential customers.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge and pge/news



