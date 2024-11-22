Odisha: Police Arrest Six Persons For Killing Five Persons Of Nomadic Group

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 22 (IANS) The Sundergarh in Odisha have arrested six persons from Karnataka in connection with the brutal killing of five persons from the nomadic tribe at Karamdihi under Sadar police limits of the district on October 29.

The accused were identified as Santosh Bhosle,45, Jaggesh Bhosle, 25, Lalle Bhosle, 20, Akbar Pawar, 32, Intesh Pawar,35, of Amaravati district in Maharashtra and Sunil Powar of Gadag district in Karnataka.

While speaking to persons at the headquarters of Sundergarh district Police, Western range Police DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai on Friday said that dispute over transactions of money and past enmity between the two nomadic groups was the reason behind the heinous murder of five including three women.

He also informed the media persons that the brutal murder of five was a premeditated crime by the accused persons.

“A special team of officers, drawn from various Police stations, was formed to pursue the case across different states. A focused task force was established, with officers from different police stations of Sundergarh under the leadership of SP and SDPO Sundergarh, along with state and national-level investigators, coordinating efforts to track the suspects,” informed the Sundargarh police.

The cops finally succeeded in arresting six accused persons with the help of their counterparts in Karnataka.

DIG Rai also stated that the district police with the court's permission will bring the arrested accused on remand for further interrogation in the case. He said police will try to arrest other accused involved in the case on the basis of the information fetched during interrogation.

As per reports, around a group of 20 persons from the nomadic tribe were sleeping in a makeshift tent at Karamdihi on October 29 night.

The accused persons equipped with various sharp weapons suddenly attacked them and hacked five persons including three women to death. Several other persons in the group also sustained grievous injuries in the attack.