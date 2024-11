Only Six Constituencies Polled Over 80 Pc Votes, Mumbai's Colaba Lowest

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Only six constituencies out of total 288 in Maharashtra recorded percentages above 80 per cent, while Mumbai's Colaba seat polled the lowest turnout, as per the official figures released here.

The total electorate in the state was 9,70,25,119 of which 6,40,88,195 people voted (66.05 per cent) in the November 20 elections, the results of which shall be declared on Saturday.

Colaba and Mumbadevi seats in south Mumbai and Ambernath in Thane ranked among the lowest in the state.

Their figures were: Ambernath total electorate 374,664, 183,533 voted (48.99 per cent); Mumbadevi total electorate 241,959, voted 117,986 (48.76 per cent); and Colaba total electorate 265,251, voted 117,890 (44.44 per cent).

The top voting constituencies are Karvir 84.96 per cent, electors 325,161 (voted 276,245); Kagal 82.51 per cent, voters 343,672, (voted 283,568); Chimur 81.95 per cent, voters 280,827 ( voted 230,133); Navapur 81.15 per cent, voters 295,786 (voted 240,022); Brahmapuri 80.54 per cent, voters 275,666 (voted 222,030); and Sillod 80.08 per cent, voters 357,985 (voted 286,682).

The other high rankers are Nevasa 79.84 per cent, electors 283,111 (voted 226,029); Shahuwadi 79.02 per cent, voters 306,246 (voted 241,987); Palus-Kadegaon 79.02 per cent, voters 292,866, (voted 231,432).

In the 78-plus range are Shirala 78.57 per cent, electors 307,012 (voted 241,213); Kalwan 78.43 per cent, voters 310,996 (voted 236,845); Radhanagri 78.30 per cent, voters 344,422 (voted 269,689); Sangole 78.27 per cent, voters 333,493 (voted 261,013); Shirol 78.08 per cent, voters 329,141 (voted 256,996); and Dindori 78.05 per cent, voters 329,136 (voted 256,905).

The 77-plus group includes Koregaon 77.64 per cent, electors 321,122 (voted 249,311); Paithan 77.53 per cent, 325,353 (252,237); Vikramgad 77.95 percent, 317,741 (247,680); Bhokardan 77.36 per cent, 321,735 (248,888); Ghansawangi 77.16 percent, 330,291 (254,863); and Alibaug 77.15 percent, 306,230 (236,244).

The seats in the 76-plus range are Armori 76.97 per cent, electorate 262,771 (voted 202,267); Chandwad 76.93 per cent, voters 308,808 (voted 237,552); Indapur 76.91 per cent, voters 341,485 (voted 262,636); Wani 76.88 per cent, voters 286,025 (voted 219,887); Uran 76.80 per cent – voters 342,101 (voted 262,747); Hathkanangale 76.45 per cent, voters 341,685 (voted 261,215); Igatpuri 76.33 per cent, voters 280,559 (voted 214,144); Bhokar 76.33 per cent, voters 303,103 (voted 231,365); Karad South 76.32 per cent, voters 315,420 (voted 240,743); Yevla 76.30 per cent - voters 326,623 (voted 249,200); and Khamgaon 76.06 per cent, voters 297,922 (voted 226,607).

The constituencies with 75-plus voter turnout are Vaijapur 75.94 per cent, electorate 320,502 (voted 243,379); Madha 75.90 per cent, voters 352,691 (voted 267,691); Shirdi 75.81 per cent, voters 292,911 (voted 222,045); Digras 75.71 per cent, voters 345,869 (voted 261,867); Kolhapur South 75.60 per cent, voters 372,684 (voted 281,743); Jintur 75.36 per cent, voters 388,294 (voted 292,634); Karjat 75.30 per cent, voters 318,742 (voted 240,010); Parli 75.27 per cent, voters 337,976 (voted 254,383); Loha 75.20 per cent, voters 301,650 (voted 226,837); Sangamner 75.19 per cent, voters 289,174 (voted 217,432); and Basmath 75.05 per cent, voters 320,765 (voted 240,737).

The 74-plus range seats include Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal 74.99 per cent, electorate 312,686 (voted 234,490); Chandgad 74.98 per cent, voters 327,680 (voted 245,695); Karjat-Jamkhed 74.97 per cent, voters 347,303 (voted 260,380); Gadchiroli 74.92 per cent, voters 307,223 (voted 230,174); Sinnar 74.85 per cent, voters 323,464 (voted 242,115); Karad North 74.73 per cent, voters 306,203 (voted 228,830); Badnapur 74.72 per cent, voters 333,097 (voted 248,881); Islampur 74.71 per cent, voters 280,856 (voted 209,839); Rahuri 74.52 per cent, voters 324,059 (voted 241,504); Tumsar 74.16 per cent, voters 309,727 (voted 229,698); Niphad 74.12 per cent, voters 298,868 (voted 221,509); Ralegaon 74.06 per cent, voters 288,015 (voted 213,924); Patan 74.04 per cent, voters 309,963 (voted 229,483); and Naigaon 74.03 per cent, voters -310,375 (voted -229,757).

The 73-plus percentage voting was recorded in Aheri 73.89 per cent, electorate -251,461 (voted -185,795); Raver 73.84 per cent, voters -309,536 (voted- 228,572); Gangapur -73.77 per cent, voters- 364,770 (voted- 269,075); Daund -73.67 per cent, voters- 319,311 (voted- 235,235); Kalamnuri -73.63 per cent, voters- 330,685 (voted- 243,490); Jalgaon (Jamod) -73.54 per cent, voters- 306,414 (voted- 225,326); Dahanu -73.34 per cent, voters- 301,239 (voted- 220,919); Melghat -73.14 per cent, voters- 302,029 (voted- 220,913); Barshi -73.10 per cent, voters- 337,499 (voted-246,172); Ashti 73.05 per cent, voters- 386,358 (voted- 282,246); Gangakhed -73.04 per cent, voters- 421,272 (voted- 307,683); and Pen -73.02 per cent, voters- 307,979 (voted- 224,892).

The 72-plus voting range seats are Georai 72.72 per cent, electorate -379,909 (voted -276,283); Rajura -72.71 per cent, voters- 325,278 (voted- 236,512); Arni-72.67 per cent, voters- 322,023 (voted- 234,025); Maval-72.59 per cent, voters- 386,172, (voted- 280,319); Kudal -72.44 per cent, voters- 217,186 (voted- 157,323); Amgaon -72.42 per cent, voters- 269,499 (voted- 195,184); Jat-72.38 per cent, voters- 291,363 (voted- 210,900); Phulambri-72.22 per cent, voters- 370,703 (voted- 267,706); Chikhli -72.07 per cent, voters- 305,718 (voted- 220,323); and Achalpur -72.07 per cent, voters- 292,241 (voted- 210,614).

The 71-plus turnout seats are Akole 71.98 per cent, electorate- 267,510 (voted- 192,556); Man -71.98 per cent, voters- 360,662 (voted- 259,603); Kinwat -71.95 per cent, voters- 278,665 (voted- 200,499); Arvi -71.86 per cent, voters- 265,420 (voted- 190,733); Ramtek -71.80 per cent, voters- 286,931 (voted 206,014); Hadgaon -71.77 per cent, voters -299,086 (voted- 214,653); Morshi -71.66 per cent, voters- 291,109 (voted- 208,619); Akkalkuwa -71.65 per cent, voters- 319,439, (voted- 228,871); Palghar -71.58 per cent, voters- 298,579 (voted- 213,720); Baramati -71.57 per cent, voters- 380,608 (voted- 272,402); Sawantwadi -71.56 per cent, voters- 230,002 (voted- 164,582); Mahad -71.53 per cent, voters- 296,388 (voted- 212,016); Kopargaon -71.31 per cent, voters- 289,656 (voted- 206,555); Khanapur -71.27 per cent, voters- 350,996 (voted- 350,996); Bhiwandi –Rural - 71.21 per cent, voters- 333,711 (voted- 240,492); Malkapur -71.17 per cent, voters- 288,385 (voted- 205,236); Umred -71.12 per cent, voters- 300,957 (voted- 214,028); Gondiya -71.07 per cent, voters- 325,556 (voted- 231,385); and Phaltan -71.06 per cent, voters- 339,662 (voted- 241,376).

In the 70-plus percentage turnout are Pathri 70.97 per cent, electorate- 393,244 (voted -279,104); Hinganghat- 70.87 per cent, voters- 297,547 (voted- 210,874); Sakoli -70.82 per cent, voters- 328,476 (voted- 232,639); Nandgaon- 70.76 per cent, voters- 343,056 (voted- 242,744); Muktainagar -70.71 per cent, voters- 304,064 (voted- 215,011); Badlapur -70.60 per cent, voters- 310,202 (voted- 219,018); Shahapur -70.57 per cent, voters- 291,057 (voted- 205,410); Jamner-70.55 per cent, voters- 335,274 (voted- 236,534); Ambegaon- 70.49 per cent, voters- 314,252 (voted- 221,511); Risod -70.36 per cent, voters- 324,392 (voted- 228,229); Shrirampur -70.24 per cent, voters- 309,151 (voted- 217,153); Sindkhed-Raja 70.22 per cent, voters- 322,995 (voted- 226,805); Parner -70.19 per cent, voters- 350,350 (voted- 245,896); Mukhed- 70.14 per cent, voters- 307,092 (voted- 215,401); Partur- 70.12 per cent, voters- 323,136 (voted- 226,594); and Arjuni-Morgaon- 70.00 per cent, voters- 258,966 (voted- 181,286).

